Officials celebrate as vital reservoirs rebound after near-record lows — here are the details

Mexico's most important reservoirs — responsible for providing water to millions of people — have undergone a crucial resurgence, now sitting at a combined 48% of capacity.

The Cutzamala System supplies water to approximately six million individuals living in Mexico City. Last year, the reservoir was at a worrying 26.7% capacity, and July's rebound brought the vital dam up to 56.5% capacity. The substantial rainfall has been attributed to the rise in water capacity, as Mexico City experienced its wettest June in 21 years with 148 millimeters of rainfall.

Lake Chapala supplies most of Guadalajara's water supply and has seen a 14.6% increase in capacity from the same time in 2024.

Dry conditions have been the source of ample environmental impacts within Mexico. Increased water insecurity has spread throughout the country, as the Cutzamala System supplies roughly 25% of Mexico City's water. In mid-2024, widespread water rationing and supply cuts hit Mexico City significantly, changing the way of life for millions of citizens. It also triggered pervasive public health issues, leaving poverty-stricken citizens without reliable water sources. Economic downfalls without water to operate smoothly impacted tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Environmentally, severe pollution from reduced outflow was a direct result of the low capacity. Without healthy river habitats, biodiversity suffers, completely changing the ecosystems.

While the reservoirs are undoubtedly at a higher capacity, the country still faces hazards. Immediate water shortages have eased, yet long-term water insecurities are still an issue. Mexico News Daily further reported that the precipitation was needed, though it has come with problems.

"Guanajuato struggled with flooding after record rainfall in May, while Mexico City experienced severe flooding in early June," it reported.

The National Water Commission's Technical Operations Committee warned that despite the positive data, "current water volumes are still 2.19 billion cubic meters below the historic average for July of 62.04 billion cubic meters."

