Scientists reveal alarming autopsy results that could explain species decline: 'Struggling with survival and reproduction'

Research into the declining sea bird population on Svalbard, a sparsely populated archipelago administered by Norway, has revealed an alarming contributing factor: high levels of mercury.

What's happening?

Most of Svalbard's landmass is under glaciers, but warming temperatures are causing that ice to melt and release harmful pollutants into the water.

Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology collected samples from two common seabird species on Svalbard: the black-legged kittiwake and the Brünnich's guillemot, also known as the thick-billed murre. They found mercury contamination in the feathers of both birds.

The feathers of the kittiwakes contained levels of mercury that were above the limit for reproductive effects.

One of the study's lead authors, Silje Lundgren, said in a summary published by Phys.org, "Seabirds in general are struggling with survival and reproduction, and mercury can then be a factor contributing to population decline, along with other things."

Much of the pollution in the Arctic originates from coal-fired power plants in Asia, where coal remains a significant source of energy.

That pollution was stored in the ice and glaciers as it blew north. However, warming temperatures are leading to the loss of permafrost across the region as the Arctic is transforming from a major source of carbon sequestration to a net emitter, according to the latest report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Why does mercury exposure in Arctic seabirds matter?

Mercury is a toxic heavy metal and will inevitably enter the food web when it pollutes an environment. As fish absorb the toxins, the kittiwakes and thick-billed murres that eat the fish will take on even higher levels of mercury. This process is known as biomagnification, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

There's also the risk of human contamination. While commercial fishing is banned in Svalbard, it's not prohibited for locals.

Moreover, seabirds play an important role in the ecosystem as indicator species, which means their health and numbers provide researchers with a good indication of the overall health of the environment they inhabit. Their fish-based diets enable them to transport nutrients that benefit local fauna.

What's being done about mercury exposure in the Arctic?

The study recommends further research into this issue.

Indeed, understanding the problem is key to solving it; however, there are other steps that can be taken to help reverse the effects Earth's rising temperatures are having on areas such as Svalbard.

Further international coordination is needed, while individuals can take actions such as reducing waste, switching to electric vehicles, installing rooftop solar panels, and using more efficient heating methods in their homes.

