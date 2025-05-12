Officials sound the alarm as eerie phenomenon begins to destabilize homes and roads: 'It's just going to get worse'

Rising sea levels and extreme weather fueled by human-caused pollution are intensifying in coastal cities.

City officials and environmental groups are raising alarms over worsening flood risks in Menlo Park, California, where repeated storm surges and pooling groundwater are overwhelming aging infrastructure.

What's happening?

According to the M-A Chronicle, AmyBeth Willis of Save the Bay said, "Major storm events have caused a lot of street flooding, and it's just going to get worse." Menlo Park has already sustained over $3.8 million in flood-related damage, and the outlet noted that the West Coast has had 56 atmospheric rivers in the early part of 2025.

Despite a web of storm drains, creeks, and pump stations, nuisance flooding is still a regular sight on key roadways in the area. According to the M-A Chronicle, residents say water routinely pools on streets, stalling traffic and damaging vehicles.

Why are these floods concerning?

Rising sea levels and extreme weather fueled by human-caused pollution are intensifying stormwater challenges in coastal cities such as Menlo Park.

As temperatures continue to rise globally, so does the risk of flooding, which threatens not only homes and businesses but also vital infrastructure such as pipelines and stormwater systems.

Floodwaters can carry pollutants and debris into sensitive ecosystems such as the San Francisco Bay. Aging pump stations such as the Chrysler Pump Station, which was built in 1958, are struggling to keep up, putting nearby neighborhoods and natural habitats at greater risk.

Rain is also falling harder and faster than it used to. A nationwide analysis by Climate Central found that nearly 90% of 150 tracked U.S. locations have experienced an increase in hourly rainfall intensity since 1970, a trend that puts even more strain on outdated infrastructure.

Scientists say extreme weather events have always occurred, but the pollution blanket created by burning dirty energy sources such as gas and coal is making them more powerful and dangerous.

What's being done about increased flood risk?

Several long-term efforts are underway in the area. Menlo Park is updating key infrastructure, including the Chrysler Pump Station, with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The SAFER Bay project, a $67 million public-private initiative, aims to install levees, living shorelines, and gated floodwalls along 3.7 miles of vulnerable coastline.

Residents can take direct action by installing rain gardens and picking up free sandbags from local fire stations during major storms.

Other states are taking similar steps. In Massachusetts, the Healey-Driscoll administration announced $3.7 million in grants to support projects that reduce flood risk, restore wetlands, and strengthen the state's resilience to extreme weather.

While these solutions are helpful, the biggest impact can be created by transitioning away from polluting energy sources toward less expensive, cleaner options such as solar and wind.

