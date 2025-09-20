Nonprofit reveals major plans for swath of land once owned by utility: 'Will forever be protected from development'

The areas are home to a large number of protected species.

The California nature preservation nonprofit Mendocino Land Trust recently entered into two conservation easements totaling over 32 acres in the region, land donated by PG&E.

Known for its conservation and maintenance efforts across over 40,000 acres throughout Mendocino County, this nonprofit works to protect and restore trails, ranchlands, and other scenic areas and natural habitats on a volunteer basis.

In many cases, the Mendocino Land Trust opens public access easements, allowing the general public to access popular natural spots by passing through private property.

The Trust received its first easement donation in July — 30 acres of the grassland and wetland region known as Windy Hollow, according to Local News Matters — and another 2.3 acres, known as the Popow Redwoods, in August.

Both areas are home to a large number of protected species, particularly the Windy Hollow area. Endangered wildlife, such as the silverspot butterfly and the Point Arena mountain beaver, as well as several protected plant species, have been previously observed in the area.

These conservation easements prohibit urban or residential development on the specified properties in perpetuity, ensuring that Windy Hollow and the Popow Redwoods are now permanently designated natural spaces.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Without aggressive interference from land development, the species native to these regions are free to flourish without the threat of losing their habitats to human activities.

"[The] Mendocino County land believed to house several federally endangered animals and plants will forever be protected from development," the outlet reported.

In addition to preserving the beauty of the landscape, easements like these encourage individuals to spend more time outdoors and take advantage of green spaces, whether through hiking, sightseeing, or other activities.

Spending time in nature has been linked to improved moods and an overall positive mental state, reducing stress and symptoms of depression.

Moreover, engaging with these natural preserves and interacting with the wildlife along trails like those in Mendocino signals support for conservation efforts and encourages further efforts.

At a local level, you can get involved in conservation by volunteering for similar environmental initiatives and by advocating for climate-conscious representation in your jurisdiction.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.