Scientists make surprising discovery after sending robots to study massive glacier: 'Due to hazards'

Researchers discovered that melting glaciers mix freshwater and ocean water at rates much higher than previous models predicted, with implications for everything from seawater rise and ocean circulation to marine ecosystems.

What's happening?

A research team used automated kayaks fitted with measurement equipment to study freshwater discharge from LeConte Glacier in southeastern Alaska. The robot vessels enabled safe data collection in areas where massive ice pieces break from the glacier and pose deadly risks to crew-operated boats.

"Interactions between the ocean and glaciers are typically modeled with buoyant plume theory, which represents the rise of freshwater plumes along the underwater face of tidewater glaciers. However, due to hazards posed by icebergs, we lack field measurements to verify their accuracy," the team noted in the study.

Scientists published their findings in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans, marking the first time a glacial plume's size, shape, and speed were measured from directly above. The kayak equipment transmitted sound waves downward into the ocean, bouncing them off particles in the water to calculate how fast the plume moved.

Results showed major disparities from theoretical predictions. Water rising from the glacier base traveled faster than one meter per second, yet existing scientific frameworks undercount plume volumes by up to half because they don't account for how ascending freshwater draws surrounding saltwater into the upward flow.

Scientists also previously underestimated how the glacier's submerged contours could influence the blending of fresh and salt water, contributing to the modeling gap.

Why are these findings important?

Rising sea levels from melting glaciers are threatening populations across the world, forcing relocations and overwhelming infrastructure in low-lying areas. Millions of people living near coastlines are facing increasing flooding risks that can damage homes and destroy critical facilities.

Disrupted ocean patterns from massive freshwater influxes can also alter marine systems that sustain commercial fishing, with changing water temperatures and salinity levels forcing migration.

What's more, melting ice can threaten public health; changing ocean chemistry and temperature patterns can enable harmful algae blooms and disease vectors to expand their ranges to previously uncovered areas.

What's being done about the impact of glacier melt?

Researchers using innovative techniques such as remotely operated kayaks to gather new data can help to refine predictions around glacier patterns and behavior, enabling communities to better prepare for rising seas and shifting marine ecosystems.

On the local level, exploring critical issues surrounding ice loss and ocean changes can inform meaningful ways to participate in solutions that can better protect vulnerable populations and ecosystems throughout the world.

