Officials issue urgent warning as unstoppable insect threatens US region: 'Unfortunately, it can't be eradicated'

Their spread can be contained through local action and raising awareness.

by Michael Muir
Photo Credit: iStock

A small invasive beetle is causing big problems for California's oak trees and has prompted officials to issue an urgent warning to contain it from spreading further.

What's happening?

The beetle in question is the Mediterranean Oak Borer, abbreviated as MOB, a destructive little SOB that was first detected in California's Napa County in 2019. Since then, it has spread to at least nine other counties, including neighboring Marin County, just north of San Francisco. 

Marin County's Agricultural Commissioner, Joe Deviney, told CBS News, "Education about the beetle is important, but unfortunately, it can't be eradicated and it's becoming more widespread in our area. … It was only a matter of time for the presence of this invasive pest to be confirmed in our county."

Why are invasive beetles such a concern?

In its native habitat, the MOB fulfills a valuable ecological role as it is attracted to trees that are already dying, per Science Direct. They help break down trees and ultimately return their nutrients to the soil. Their lifecycle ends after a single generation, and the next generation moves on to another dying tree. 

However, in California, it's an invasive species; females tunnel through healthy oaks and breed for multiple generations, ultimately killing any tree that they infest. Oak trees are critical to California's ecosystem and support hundreds of native species. 

They are also outstanding carbon sequestrators, and mature trees can absorb up to 50% more carbon than comparably sized trees. They can live for 1,000 years and absorb fifty pounds of carbon annually, according to the Green Core. A healthy oak tree lost to a MOB infestation is nothing short of an ecological tragedy.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

What's being done to protect California's oak trees?

The University of California has guidelines for the proper disposal of infected material that include chipping infested wood as small as possible and burying infected tree stumps. Additionally, the university implores residents not to move potentially infected firewood from one county to another, with the maxim, "Buy it where you burn it."

