Scientists make concerning discovery after examining ancient trees: 'Unprecedented'

Climate extremes are intensifying in the Mediterranean, with longer droughts and heavier, more volatile storms.

New research analyzing tree rings in Spain revealed some of the clearest long-term perspectives on how climate patterns are shifting.

What's happening?

A team of researchers published their findings in Climate of the Past after reconstructing 520 years of rainfall patterns in the western Mediterranean.

They observed tree rings, which serve as natural climate records because their widths reflect environmental conditions. In wetter years, trees grow wider rings, but rings are narrower during drought years.

The researchers developed a precipitation timeline from the 1500s to the present. Recent decades stood out to them for their extreme patterns of intense rainfall events and severe droughts.

They described a "persistent rise in volatility that begins around the start of the 20th century and accelerates markedly after 1975, reaching values that are unprecedented in the context of our 520-year reconstruction."

These patterns closely align with climate model projections and further underscore the growing influence of human-driven environmental change.

Why are Mediterranean climate observations important?

The Mediterranean is a climate hotspot due to its location between humid and arid regions. Even minimal shifts in ocean and atmospheric conditions can result in major rainfall changes.

Extreme weather events in the Mediterranean have ripple effects across entire ecosystems and impact infrastructure and agriculture. These events often overwhelm drainage systems, increase flood risks, strain water supplies, stress forests, and reduce crop yields.

This new research is helping scientists better understand global climate influences. Its unique approach using tree-ring data allows us to see hundreds of years further back than modern instrument-based weather records.

Ancient trees offer unique insights into environmental resilience and help us understand changes on our planet.

What's being done to prevent climate extremes?

Global solutions are needed to address large-scale climate trends, such as those recently observed in the Mediterranean. Communities, governments, and individuals can help reduce climate risks and build resilience by supporting climate-friendly policies and renewable, energy-efficient choices.

To address extreme drought and flood risks, it's essential to improve water conservation and management and to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure.

As global citizens, we also have a responsibility to protect forests and natural ecosystems to preserve soil from erosion and help trees serve as natural buffers against climate extremes.

Wherever you live, it's worth learning more about critical climate issues, such as extreme weather events. You can also take steps in your own life to live more sustainably.

For example, installing solar panels with battery storage can make your home more resilient when strong storms hit and save you money on monthly energy costs.

