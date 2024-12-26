Beachgoer takes action after frustrating trend takes over coastline: 'Shocking to see'

A nature enthusiast received well-deserved praise online after sharing the results of their cleanup efforts along a local coastline trail.

"Another clean up - I was able to get all the litter at the McQueen's Trail!" the poster wrote in a Reddit community for Savannah, Georgia, above several photos of the large amount of trash they collected and the trail littered with it before they got to work.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Among the trash are tons of plastic bottles, a pizza box, and other small items. However, a camp chair, tires, a punching bag, and more large items were also left along what is otherwise a beautiful nature trail.

Spending time in natural places like this should be done respectfully. Going somewhere to enjoy its beauty, then leaving it less beautiful than you found it, or simply using nature as a landfill, means everyone else will be able to enjoy it a little bit less.

Aside from making it less beautiful to look at, some of the trash will make its way into the ocean, and whether on the beach trail or in the water, it is incredibly harmful to wildlife and human health. Not only does the trash take hundreds of years to break down, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, and add pollution to the atmosphere, but the plastic waste breaks down into dangerous microplastics.

Practicing "Leave No Trace" when spending time in nature, as well as taking local action like the original poster and others and cleaning up trash left by those who don't, are great ways to protect and build a greater understanding of the natural world.

While those who clean up trash don't do it for glory, sharing their efforts illuminates the problem and inspires others to get involved.

"Sure is shocking to see the amount of s*** you collect, a bit sad to be honest," commented one user. "Thanks for going out of your way to clean up."

"You're awesome. Thank you," wrote another.

"Thank you for all you do!" said one more. "You should post times and locations where your next clean ups will be. I wouldn't mind joining in!"

