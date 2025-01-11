Tropical storm danger zone struck again as worst cyclone in 90 years obliterates island: 'Everything has been razed'

Following the storm, nearly two-thirds of Mayotte was unreachable.

Cyclone Chido, a Category 4 storm with the kind of strength usually seen only once every hundred years, devastated the French archipelago of Mayotte in December.

What's happening?

Mayotte, the group of islands located between Madagascar and Mozambique off the east coast of Africa, suffered catastrophic damage after a devastating cyclone struck the region in the middle of December.

The storm was the worst to hit the territory in 90 years, and it took the lives of at least 35 people. Officials fear that number could rise significantly.

With winds of up to 136 miles per hour, the powerful storm leveled entire neighborhoods and demolished schools and hospitals as it tore across the French territory. Witnesses to the devastation likened it to an atomic bomb in terms of the damage.

Following the storm, nearly two-thirds of Mayotte was unreachable after power outages and damage to communication systems.

"We must not confuse the villages that are cut off from communication … and the shanty towns, where there is very little chance of there being survivors." Estelle Youssouffa, member of parliament for the first constituency of Mayotte, told BMFTV, per CNN. "Everything has been razed."

Why is the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido concerning?

Chido hit a region of the world that has seen its share of extreme weather events. Just five years ago, Mozambique faced the fury of Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, two back-to-back storms that caused catastrophic damage, killed hundreds of people, and left millions in urgent need of help.

According to the French Development Agency's (AFD) 2022-2026 strategy for Mayotte, the archipelago is highly vulnerable to impacts related to rising global temperatures.

The Climate Council, an Australian non-profit organization, stated, "In our changed climate, when tropical cyclones form, they form in a climate that is warmer, wetter, and more energetic than before."

What's being done to help Mayotte?

The European Commission is providing emergency aid to communities devastated by Chido in Mayotte and Mozambique. Countries such as Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Sweden have responded to France's call for help by offering shelter and other provisions.

The EU's Copernicus Emergency Management Service has also developed maps for Mayotte and Mozambique to assist in relief efforts. Mozambique will receive nearly $1 million in emergency humanitarian aid, which will focus on water, shelter, and healthcare.

Extreme weather events exacerbated by the buildup of heat-trapping gases in our warming world are hitting some of Earth's most vulnerable and fragile areas the hardest.

That's why eschewing dirty energy sources and transitioning to cleaner, renewable options is more important than ever. Advances in solar, wind, and hydropower technology offer hope for the future of our planet.

