Officials announce game-changing project to transform concrete-covered island: 'This is a historic day'

"We have to work together."

WTVR reported that Mayo Island in Richmond, Virginia, received protected status and is now under a conservation easement as part of the James River Park System.

"This is a historic day for the city of Richmond and for our commonwealth," said Richmond's director of parks and recreation, Chris Frelke.

The conservation plan first identified the island as a priority for restoration and protection in the 1980s, so this designation is decades in the making. The protected status will ensure that the area will remain a park for future generations, protecting it from commercial or residential development.

The city, state, and several nonprofit organizations purchased the island for $15 million and worked together to gain the 14-acre island's protected status.

The plan is to remove the existing concrete, restore the environment, and reintroduce native plants, allowing natural habitats to support wildlife. Residents and tourists will also be able to enjoy the space. Recreational projects and flood protection measures are also part of the long-term plan.

Restoring and protecting natural habitats helps preserve the biodiversity of our planet, while also creating and maintaining places where humans can enjoy nature. These areas protect wildlife and habitats that may otherwise have been developed.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

These areas can also help local economies by attracting visitors to the area to enjoy the natural, preserved spaces and providing local residents with green spaces to enjoy.

Richmond's mayor, Danny Avula, explained that to complete the Mayo Island project, more funding will be required, but he is confident in the commitment and support he has from city and state leaders.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin proudly stated, per WTVR: "We are blessed with extraordinary natural wonders in the commonwealth of Virginia and we have to work together to preserve them, and that's what today is all about."

Avula said that "all of this is an effort to create a healthier and more sustainable city.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.