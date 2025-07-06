Teenagers build head-turning furniture from surprising materials: 'A valuable resource'

But this story isn't about woodwork. It's about confidence.

Sixteen-year-old Moses Ekadeli doesn't just see a stubborn thorn bush. He sees the next chair he'll build.

In the dry heat of Turkana County in northern Kenya, Moses and dozens of other teens living in the Kakuma refugee camp are flipping an ecological threat into a tool for change. They're making head-turning furniture from a plant that most people want gone.

The plant is mathenge, or Prosopis juliflora. It was introduced from South America in the 1970s to help restore dry land. But it spread fast, choking native plants, draining groundwater, and killing livestock. Each tree guzzles up to 30 liters of water a day, according to the Centre for the Training and Integrated Research in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Development. For families already living through drought, that's a big problem.

So they're flipping the script. Turning an invasive species into something useful.

With support from Education Above All, the project is led by Green Youth 360 and Girl Child Network, according to TRT Global. Students from more than 60 schools in Kakuma and nearby areas are learning how to turn the thorny shrub into affordable, good-looking furniture.

Moses picked up the basics from facilitator Ephraim Lodiyo. Now he shapes each curve and corner by hand. "The training equipped me with theoretical knowledge and practical skills essential for making beautiful chairs from this invasive plant," he told TRT Afrika.

But this story isn't about woodwork. It's about confidence. Skill. A shot at something bigger.

Nineteen-year-old Shamila Osman never thought she'd be building anything. Now she teaches others how to sand and assemble. "These eco-friendly chairs are easier to make and cheaper compared to traditional furniture," she said.

She's already thinking ahead. A small business. Local jobs. Materials no one else wants.

Patience Rusare with Education Above All put it plainly: "Our objective is to curb the impact of one of the country's most problematic invasive species and turn it into a valuable resource."

Some students are experimenting with planters, stools, and shelving. Their work's being displayed in community centers, and there's talk of selling pieces to help pay for school supplies.

Invasive plants like mathenge aren't just an issue for rural Kenya. Homeowners elsewhere face similar headaches clearing space and lowering water bills. Native alternatives make more sense.

Rewilding your yard with low-maintenance options like clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping saves time, water, and money. They also attract pollinators that help keep crops and gardens alive.

Sometimes the smartest fix is the simplest. In Kakuma, that fix comes with armrests and a backrest.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.