Massive alligator roams North Carolina yards near the coast before police relocate it

Not a sight you want to see when you go out for the paper in the morning.

Residents of Southport, North Carolina, got an unsettling start to the day when a massive alligator appeared in neighborhood yards near the coast.

Police later captured the reptile and safely relocated it, but the incident highlighted how easily potentially dangerous predators can end up in developed areas.

What happened?

According to WBTV, residents first reported seeing the alligator early on a Monday morning in May. Southport police later shared photos of the oversized alligator as it wandered through neighborhood yards.

Along North Carolina's coast, alligators are a regular presence in some areas, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. The reptiles live naturally in bodies of water like marshes, swamps, lakes, and rivers. Due to their prevalence, it is not unusual for gators to make their way into residential communities such as Southport.

Why does it matter?

The sight of a massive alligator wandering through a neighborhood serves as a strong reminder that, as people build closer to wetlands and coastal habitat, the line between human spaces and animal territory can blur.

These overlapping habitats can create stress and safety risks for both humans and wildlife. Animals, which are often drawn into developed areas by artificial ponds and food sources, can become disoriented, frightened, and defensive in unfamiliar environments. These agitated animals can potentially threaten the safety of humans and pets.

What's being done?

Luckily, in this instance, the emergency-response system worked as intended. Police captured the alligator and relocated it safely, protecting both humans and the animal.

Wildlife agencies commonly advise residents in alligator country to keep their distance, avoid feeding wild animals, supervise pets near ponds and canals, and stay alert around shorelines, especially at dawn and dusk.

Simple steps can reduce the chances of attracting large reptiles into residential areas. Securing garbage, keeping yards free of food scraps, and reporting concerning sightings to local authorities can help professionals respond before a close encounter turns dangerous.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.