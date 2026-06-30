A 12-foot alligator wanders onto a North Carolina porch, decides to chill beside rocker at the door

Wildlife encounters do not always happen deep in the woods.

A North Carolina home had an unusual visitor at its front door this week: a 12-foot alligator. The reptile was later removed safely.

What happened?

One day a couple of months ago brought an unusual call to a residence in Southport. Southport police animal control officers, along with state wildlife officers, responded after an alligator was spotted there.

Released photos showed the large reptile first near a sidewalk and later just outside the home's entrance.

Photo Credit: Southport Police Department

As WBTV reported, officers took the animal away and relocated it.

Police said the chances of encountering an alligator increase as temperatures warm.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife encounters do not always happen deep in the woods.

As more homes, roads, and landscaped neighborhoods push into or sit alongside natural habitat, people and large animals are increasingly likely to cross paths. In coastal North Carolina, that overlap can include alligators.

Warmer weather plays a role because alligators become more active in higher temperatures, but human activity can raise the risk as well.

Development near wetlands, retention ponds, and canals can create boundaries where people and wildlife meet. Even routine habits — such as leaving pets unattended outdoors or getting too close for a photo — can turn a surprising sighting into a dangerous situation.

Keep your distance, watch small children and pets near water, and call professionals if you spot a large wild animal where it does not belong.

In Southport, trained officers handled the relocation instead of homeowners trying to intervene themselves.

What are people saying?

Local residents took to WBTV's Facebook post to share their thoughts on the sighting, with some noting that it was too close to home.

"Thank god they saved the dinosaur but hopefully they took it to a sanctuary, they have incredible homing abilities," one person wrote.

"That is a big gator!" another added.

"How thoughtful. A doorbell that bites back," one person joked.

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