Maryland is giving away free Chesapeake Bay charters to reel in invasive blue catfish

Eligible charter captains and fishing guides can be paid up to $1,500 per outing.

In Maryland, a new Chesapeake Bay giveaway is tying invasive species removal to public recreation by offering free fishing trips.

The plan is meant to do two things at once: increase catches of destructive blue catfish and create paid opportunities for charter captains and guides.

What's happening?

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is launching a public drawing for Chesapeake Bay trips targeting blue catfish through a program called the Reel in the Blues Bonanza, according to Outdoor News. State officials want the summer and fall effort to result in more harvesting of the invasive fish.

Entries open June 24. People who are chosen will get the contact information for participating captains and guides and can then schedule their trips directly.

For boat operators, the program includes state reimbursement. Eligible charter captains and fishing guides can be paid up to $1,500 per outing, with reimbursement arriving within 30 days. The total may be above a normal trip rate because it is intended to cover mate tips too.

Maryland is treating the 2026 effort as part of its wider campaign to limit the spread and damage of blue catfish, which are known for rapid reproduction, heavy feeding, and disruption of native fish populations.

Why does it matter?

Blue catfish create more than an environmental problem. Their aggressive, wide-ranging feeding habits can put added strain on native fish species that matter to both the ecosystem and the regional economy.

Those pressures can extend beyond the water, affecting Chesapeake Bay communities that rely on a healthy watershed.

The new program setup is intended to help several groups at once: winners get a no-cost fishing trip, captains and guides get compensated work, and the state gets added help removing blue catfish. Licensed Maryland anglers can target recreational blue catfish year-round without a bag limit, meaning harvesting can continue even after the giveaway ends.

What's being done?

The charter giveaway is just one part of Maryland's broader response to invasive catfish. The Department of Natural Resources is also urging charter captains to log catfish harvest data, backing invasive-species tournaments, and coordinating with stakeholders and partner agencies to increase removals from the bay.

Depending on funding and public interest, similar opportunities could return in 2027 and 2028. Maryland plans to evaluate the 2026 pilot using measures that include how many people take part, how many blue catfish are harvested, customer satisfaction, and feedback from the charter captains and guides involved.

By pairing free public access with paid work for participating captains, Maryland is testing an approach that could benefit both the Chesapeake Bay and the people who depend on it. If the program proves successful, it could offer a model for community-based conservation in the years ahead.

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