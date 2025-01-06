Locals distraught after discovering beloved park destroyed by vandals: 'We're extremely disappointed'

The DOC plans to repair the damage and add surveillance measures.

Reckless vandals searching for buried treasure destroyed native trees at a popular New Zealand park.

As Radio New Zealand reported, a volunteer group discovered more than 30 trees slashed at the roots at Mary Barrett Glade on Auckland's North Shore.

Local authorities believe the vandals were hunting for antique bottles to sell or keep for their personal collections. In addition to destroying the trees, the vandals disturbed a brickwork archaeological site dating back to 1875.

"We're extremely disappointed about the damage that has occurred," Rebecca Rush, Department of Conservation Auckland's mainland operations manager, told RNZ. "They have really dug down into the soil, exposing tree roots and piles of broken pipes and bricks."

The kawakawa, kauri, and tōtara trees were planted by "a champion of conservation," Rush said. They were a memorial for her daughter, who died of bowel cancer.

The DOC plans to repair the damage and add surveillance measures. However, it could not provide a timeline for completing the repairs, and the family of the trees' planter has been critical of the progress so far.

Illegal digging and the removal of historic materials are significant issues in this part of New Zealand and worldwide.

In this situation, the vandals' selfish and irresponsible actions caused financial, sentimental, and ecological harm. They damaged the trees' health, which could cause them to die prematurely.

Trees play an integral role in supporting the ecosystem and our planet, as they improve air quality and provide a valuable climate service. The vandals also disrupted wildlife habitats and compromised a beloved public space's beauty and safety.

The vandals face a $60,000 fine for destroying the trees. Authorities have asked the public to report suspicious park activities and provide vital details such as license plate numbers and photos.

People were disgusted by the news of the treasure hunters ripping out trees and vented their frustrations on social media.

"This is such a selfish act of vandalism," one person commented on a Reddit post about the news.

"The trees are the treasure," another user shared. "Expect more of this as our population is more disconnected from wild zealand."

