Police rescue friendly marmot found clinging inside truck after 280-mile ride across Colorado

If you do find wildlife trapped in or on a vehicle, it's best not to try to force it out yourself.

A marmot somehow turned a Colorado truck into a long-distance shuttle earlier this week, surviving a roughly 280-mile ride from the San Juan Mountains to Broomfield while wedged inside the vehicle's frame.

By the time the furry stowaway was discovered in Broomfield, police and animal services faced an unusual rescue.

Broomfield police said the "unexpected" passenger was found clinging inside the truck, hidden in the truck's undercarriage, KJCT 8 News reported.

Photo Credit: Broomfield Police Department



Photos shared by the Broomfield Police Department showed the marmot peering from an opening in the vehicle as officers worked to free it. Police described the animal as "friendly," even after the exhausting trip.

Police said animal services officers spent about two hours removing the marmot with a catch pole. After the rescue, the animal was taken to the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center to be assessed before being released.

Rehabilitation is especially important after an ordeal like this because even if an animal appears alert, it may still be dehydrated, injured, or too stressed to be released immediately. The center can evaluate its condition before returning it to the wild.

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Wildlife can end up in dangerous situations around vehicles, especially in mountain and rural communities where animals may seek shelter in parked cars or trucks.

The ride brought prolonged stress, exposure, and the risk of serious injury.

Human travel routes often overlap with wildlife habitat. A simple drive from one Colorado community to another can unintentionally carry an animal far from its home range.

If you've parked in an area where wildlife is active, it can help to check around your vehicle before leaving, especially near wheel wells or underneath the frame. Small animals can squeeze into surprisingly tight spaces.

If you do find wildlife trapped in or on a vehicle, it's best not to try to force it out yourself. Calling animal services, local police, or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator is often the safest move.

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