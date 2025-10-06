Researchers make stunning discovery about insects found on remote oil rig: 'Beneficial'

The researchers recommended that future work should focus on the ecological and agricultural implications.

Scientists have determined that marmalade hoverflies can transport pollen hundreds of kilometers away after studying them on a remote oil rig.

Pollinators play a vital role in our ecosystems, and understanding their abilities and patterns is crucial for effective conservation efforts. A new study, conducted by researchers at the University of Exeter, will help inform these efforts.

A type of insect called the marmalade hoverfly was observed on an oil rig stationed 200 kilometers off the coast of Scotland. More than 100 hoverflies were studied, and 92% of them were carrying pollen from up to 14 different plant species, according to the study's press release.

Because of the oil rig's remote sea location, the researchers concluded that the marmalade hoverfly acts as a long-distance pollen transporter. They tend to fly with the wind, and most arrived at the rig in June and July.

"By analysing the pollen samples and wind patterns, we estimate that many of the hoverflies had flown from places including the Netherlands, northern Germany and Denmark – over 500km away," said Toby Doyle, from Exeter's Centre for Ecology and Conservation, per the press release.

The researchers estimated that the hoverfly's flight range is likely contributing to linking distant plant populations and providing vital benefits to humans and biodiversity across Europe.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"As well as being beneficial pollinators, marmalade hoverflies are also natural pest controllers – eating prey including aphids, helping to reduce crop damage," said Dr. Eva Jimenez-Guri, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation.

In the study, the researchers recommended that future work should focus on the ecological and agricultural implications of the hoverfly's ability to transport pollen across continents.

Pollinators are essential to sustaining life on Earth, and we can all do more to help them. Plant plenty of native species and companion plants in your yard to encourage pollinators to visit. You can also take steps to reduce your pollution impact on the environment, which is crucial for pollinators' survival.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.