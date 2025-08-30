Family's generous gift will transform crucial US forests: 'Ensuring the trail remains accessible for generations to come'

"Our contribution is offered in honor of our parents."

Two state forests in Vermont have expanded their protected area thanks to a pair of timely donations.

Waterbury Roundabout reported that the Long Trail State Forest in Lamoille County added another 12 acres to the area's protected lands.

Additionally, a family donation to the Roxbury State Forest in Warren, in the southeastern tip of Washington County, added a 52-acre parcel of land.

The first donation is part of a broader effort by the Green Mountain Club and partners to safeguard the Long Trail for future generations. The initiative began in the 1980s and has steadily expanded the lands under permanent protection. At 272 miles in length, the trail, which runs the entirety of the state from Massachusetts to Canada, certainly lives up to its name.

Including side trails, there are almost 500 miles of wilderness for hikers to enjoy. Those who complete the length of the trail earn recognition as an official "end-to-ender."

The executive director of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, Gus Seelig, told the Roundabout of the recent addition: "Protecting even a small stretch of the Long Trail like this has an outsized impact, connecting people with the land, strengthening ecological corridors, and ensuring the trail remains accessible for generations to come."

The second grant at Roxbury State Forest was at the behest of the Flemer family, who donated 85% of the area's appraised value to the state.

The area is recognized for its ecological importance and as a key wildlife corridor.

Wrenn Compere, who donated the land with her brothers Steve Flemer Jr. and Ben, was quoted in the Burlington Free Press: "My brothers and I are very pleased to be a part of conserving this magnificent piece of land. Our contribution is offered in honor of our parents … who raised us to be responsible, to share, and to take good care of fragile and important things."

Land donations from groups and families are a generous and effective way to protect nature for residents and wildlife alike.

It is one of the most effective forms of local climate action, and even if you don't belong to a landowning family, you can still donate to a broader effort.

