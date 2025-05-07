Tourist gets once-in-a-lifetime glimpse of tree-dwelling predator in national park — here's the footage

It is incredibly rare to see one in the wild.

A tourist passing through a national park in Thailand struck gold with a chance encounter with an exceptionally rare wildcat. The short video Thai news outlet MGR posted to social media shows a diminutive feline with a leopard-like coat and long tail on the side of the road. A few moments later, the cat effortlessly leaps onto a tree and disappears into the forest.

The sighting took place in Kaeng Krachan National Park, Thailand's largest national park. The wider Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex is designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to its rich biodiversity. The cat caught on camera by the tourist was later identified as a marbled cat, one of the eight feline species that hunt in the forests of Kaeng Krachan.

What makes this encounter so special is that it is incredibly rare to see one in the wild. Marbled cats, like all small wildcats, are elusive creatures. Think how easily your kitty at home squeezes into every nook and cranny, and it's not hard to imagine how their wild brethren elude detection. In fact, they're so difficult to find that researchers don't yet understand the full extent of their role in the ecosystem, and they don't have the allure of big cats that secure donations, as Panthera notes.

They hunt far more frequently than their larger cousins. A small wildcat eats multiple times a day, while a large cat such as a lion hunts every two or three days. So don't be fooled by their adorable faces; they're stone-cold killers in the wild. That ruthless efficiency keeps the population of smaller mammals in check, bolstering the overall health of the ecosystems they inhabit. That's why they're found on just about every corner of the globe.

As mid-level predators, they hunt and are hunted, so staying hidden is a matter of survival. The marbled cat doesn't spend much time with its paws on the ground; it's semiarboreal, meaning it spends most of its time in trees. Because of its dependency on wooded areas, it's not as adaptable as other small wildcats and is more vulnerable to habitat loss, per Mongabay.

As the Miami Herald reported, officials were encouraged by the sighting, taking it as a positive sign for conservation efforts in the area. Trail cameras have captured other rare sightings, which can help us strengthen our understanding of animals and create more effective conservation strategies.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.