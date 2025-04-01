Trail camera captures rare sighting of elusive creature in national park: 'Very happy to see [them] again'

"Thank you to the villagers for helping to preserve these wild animals."

A trail camera recorded a video of a rare and unusual pheasant in a national park in Thailand.

Park officials and conservationists were shocked to see footage of the great argus, which are very infrequently seen in the wild.

As the Lexington Herald Leader reported, wildlife officials set up several trail cameras in Kaeng Krung National Park in southern Thailand to monitor wildlife.

The cameras produced seven clips that showed rare argus pheasants walking in the forest. The birds are brown and black in color but have intricate eye-like wing patterns, inspiring their name after a hundred-eyed giant from Greek mythology.

This rare sighting is significant because the great argus is rarely seen in southern Thailand's dense forests. The great argus is designated an at-risk species and is considered a shy bird that avoids human interaction.

The great argus sightings encouraged national park officials, who took them as a sign of healthy park ecosystems. They want to study the birds further and take measures to protect them in their native habitat.

Noninvasive and nondisruptive trail cameras are useful tools for helping conservationists assess population health and manage endangered species. Once a species decline is observed, cameras can also evaluate ongoing rehabilitation efforts and offer opportunities for adopting more effective strategies.

Monitoring and supporting the livelihoods of vulnerable creatures on our planet impacts human well-being and our food supply. Meanwhile, a healthy and diverse ecosystem supports a cleaner, safer, and more resilient future for all beings.

Other successful examples of trail camera use include sightings of rare marbled cats in India, bobcats in Ohio, otters in England, and black wolves in Poland.

In response to the Thailand Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation's Facebook post about the great argus sightings, one social media user commented: "When I was a kid, there were many around the house. Takao Trang neighborhood. They played with their tail hair. Nowadays, there is no one to see. What a pity."

"Oh, am very happy to see again," another wrote.

"Thank you, Department of Parks, for giving good photos," someone else said. "And thank you to the villagers for helping to preserve these wild animals."

