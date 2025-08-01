Judge sparks controversy after fining developer for shocking act on public land: 'Slap on the wrist'

Between 2018 and 2023, a real estate developer in the Cayman Islands steadily ripped out a full acre of protected mangroves.

For a while, it seemed that the company, Bon Crepe Ltd, and its owner, local attorney James Bergstrom, would never face any consequences. Then, in a surprising move of solidarity with local conservation efforts, a judge handed down a $30,000 fine in June, according to the Cayman News Service.

Mangroves are critical for coastal defense. They limit erosion and flooding during storms thanks to their dense roots and sturdy limbs, and they can even remove pollutants from the air and water.

Yet human construction and rising global temperatures are threatening the species in warm climates around the world, from the Caribbean to Kenya.

In the Cayman Islands, they also make an excellent habitat for iguanas. Bergstrom's development project razed mangroves and other useful species near two Blue Iguana preserves, which sounded the alarm for local conservation groups, Cayman News Service reported.

The planning board had approved the development after the fact, but the National Conservation Council stepped in and requested a judicial review. This action led to the company finally being held accountable.

On top of the $30,000 fine, it was also ordered to pay an extra $10,000 to restore the damaged ecosystem. All the money will be paid into the Environmental Protection Fund.

The maximum fine was $500,000, but the judge who made the ruling felt that the crime was a low-level offense and that the company had been cooperative.

However, some local advocates — including the Mangrove Rangers — voiced disappointment that the fines were not steeper to discourage similar destruction in the future, especially considering the wealth of the company.

"Should have been fined more," one commenter wrote on the article. "This is not a deterrent."

"The Rangers are spot on," another agreed. "40k is a slap on the wrist."

