Officials forced to change popular tourist destination's iconic feature: 'The idea is ... to ... avoid conflicts'

A popular tourist destination in the Mediterranean is working to adapt to rising sea levels that have dramatically reshaped the region's landscape.

What's happening?

Just off the coast of Spain in the Mediterranean Sea, the Balearic Islands have long been known for their beautiful beaches, clear waters, and vibrant culture.

They consist of four major islands, Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera, along with a number of much smaller islets. The islands are a popular tourist destination.

According to the National Institute of Statistics' Border Tourist Movement Survey, summarized by the Majorca Daily Bulletin, more than 15 million tourists flocked to Mallorca in 2024, with a majority of visitors coming from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Despite the island's massive popularity, officials have had to drastically reduce its beachside hotspots.

As The Local reported, beaches in Palma de Mallorca will feature far fewer sunbeds so visitors have enough space. Starting in 2026, there will be 1,664 fewer sunbeds. Several other beaches on the island will cut back on available sunbeds as well.

Mercedes Celeste, councillor for Home Affairs and spokesperson for the Balearic Islands, explained one of the key reasons behind the change.

"The mayor is aware that the majority of residents don't use the sunbed service, so we decided to implement this redistribution," Celeste said. "... The idea is the same: to rationalise the space and avoid conflicts so that we can all enjoy the beach."

Why is a reduction of sunbeds in Mallorca concerning?

While government officials in Mallorca point to an issue of supply and demand for the reduction of sunbeds, the Department of Home Affairs of the Balearic Islands and Department of the Sea and Water Cycle offered up another explanation.

"There has been a loss of sand on the beaches, and we couldn't maintain the same number of sunbeds and umbrellas. And this has coincided with complaints from residents who feel they have less space," they said in a statement.

This isn't the first time that people have taken notice of Mallorca's shrinking beaches. Informe Mar Balear reported that approximately 10% of the Balearic Islands' coastline is sandy formations.

"These sandbanks, together with coastal dunes, constitute the main protection of low-lying coasts against storms and rising sea levels; in turn, they are complex, dynamic, and, above all, very fragile systems," the report reads.

It noted that Mallorca and Formentera show coastline retreat of half a meter a year on 20% of their beaches. In just a matter of decades, this could reshape the face of the islands and not only threaten the tourism industry but the lives of residents as well.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the global sea level has risen 8-9 inches since 1880. To make matters worse, the rate of the increase has dramatically risen over the last few decades. By 2100, the sea level could rise by another 24 inches.

In an effort to stem sea level rise, there has been a global call to action to reduce dirty energy pollution, the main driver of critical climate issues.

Many initiatives have been put in place in the transition to renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency and reducing deforestation. This includes the Paris Agreement, which was adopted by 195 nations in 2015 and looks to limit the rise of the global temperature to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

