New neighborhood redefines seafront property with homes rising out of the water: 'Extraordinary'

A new neighborhood in Monaco is reinventing the idea of seafront property, with apartments actually built over the picturesque Mediterranean Sea.

The BBC reported that the latest neighborhood, known as the Mareterra district, offers much-needed housing for residents of the world's second-smallest country, with sustainability in mind. It includes two residential apartment blocks, 10 villas, four townhouses, commercial and public spaces, and a marina, providing a little something for everyone.

Along with gorgeous views of the sea, residents can also take advantage of eco-friendly features in the district, including solar panels that provide 40% of Mareterra's energy needs, 200 electric vehicle charging stations, and 800 trees that add greenery and shade to the area.

The developers kept the changing climate in mind when building the apartments, wanting to ensure rising seas wouldn't flood the residences.

The apartments sit on top of 10,000-ton, 26-meter-high chambers called Jarlan chambers, which are designed to serve as a breakwater, preventing rough waves from overwhelming the buildings during extreme weather events.

"That means, even during 100-year storms, they won't rise too high nor submerge [Mareterra]," Guy Thomas Levy-Soussan, the managing director of SAM L'Anse du Portier, the developers of Mareterra, told BBC.

The development benefits wildlife and the surrounding environment as well, as the chambers are equipped with grooves that provide habitat for marine plants and animals. Additionally, vertical slits are built into the sides, allowing fish to move in and out freely.

Developers encountered a roadblock when they realized they would have to transplant over 4,000 square feet of protected seagrass, but a cutting-edge technique using a modified tree spade helped them relocate the plant to a nearby marine protected zone.

The area provides the perfect balance of modern, eco-friendly living and a peaceful setting, with Japanese Zen gardens, nature trails, and the Mediterranean within walking distance.

Of course, these views come at a hefty cost, with the BBC reporting that property prices are expected to start from €100,000 (more than $113,000) per square meter.

However, if it's within your budget, Mareterra certainly won't disappoint and will keep you safe in the face of extreme weather, which is becoming increasingly common as global temperatures rise. Additionally, the energy-efficient upgrades will make you feel even better knowing your home is contributing to a healthier planet.

"As long as it [has] the desire — and budget — to push the boundaries of what is possible on both a technological and ecological scale, the principality will be an example for other coastal cities to follow. As a laboratory for this kind of innovation, Monaco is a small country that has done extraordinary things," Levy-Soussan told the BBC.

