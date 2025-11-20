Experts horrified by aftermath of rare creature's death on highway: 'It was like desecrating the dead'

It likely happened for one purpose: money.

In October, a Malaysian tiger called Bulan was killed in a traffic accident, according to AFP and reported by Free Malaysia Today. Her death is indicative of a growing problem in Malaysia and beyond.

What's happening?

Traffic reported that there are about 150 tigers left in Malaysia, making them a critically endangered species. Bulan, a tiger tracked by conservationists, was one of them. But when she was run over on the highway, activists called the government's lack of action a growing problem.

Lara Ariffin, president of the Tiger Protection Society of Malaysia, told AFP: "Not only that, she was butchered after she was run over. They took her canines, they took her claws. For me, it was like desecrating the dead."

Though there hasn't been confirmation of foul play in Bulan's death, her teeth and claws were likely taken for one purpose: money.

Why does this discovery matter?

There's money to be made in selling tiger body parts (even though it's highly illegal). People will go so far as to kill or injure endangered animals to sell their pelts, genitalia, and more. And the problem isn't exclusive to tigers. For example, in British Columbia, Canada, a couple illegally killed a deer just for its antlers.

Not only are these killings inhumane and wasteful, but they have broader environmental ramifications as well. The extinction or sharp decline of an apex predator could lead to the unchecked growth of its prey, throwing the ecosystem off balance.

Poaching has also been linked with non-wildlife-related crimes such as human, drug, and gun trafficking, AFP reported. Many wildlife smugglers are part of cross-border crime syndicates.

What's being done about it?

The Malaysian government also established the Wildlife Crime Bureau in 2022 to combat such issues, per Traffic. However, there is more work to be done. World Wildlife Fund Malaysia told AFP that its problem is a lack of capacity, citing a need for more funds to hire rangers.

If you'd like to help on an individual level, you can donate to reputable organizations dedicated to conserving endangered species.

