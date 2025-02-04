Researchers 'more than excited' after confirming sighting on wildlife cameras: 'Only about 2,500 ... are estimated to be left'

Researchers were excited to see an endangered animal spotted on an island just off the mainland of Singapore.

The Straits Times, citing a Nature in Singapore journal article, detailed that researchers from the National University of Singapore, George Mason University, and the National Parks Board were conducting a study on mousedeer, and 41 cameras were set up to monitor them.

On May 27, 2024, one of the cameras accidentally spotted a Malayan tapir at 8:30 p.m. on Pulau Ubin. These animals are not native to Singapore. Their habitat is typically found in the forests of Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Myanmar. However, there were reported sightings of a Malayan tapir in 2023.

When the study ended on Sept. 23, five of the researchers' cameras had caught images of the animal.

According to The Straits Times, "The tapir was last recorded on Aug. 12 moving through forest after midnight in the west of Pulau Ubin."

The cameras caught the animal a few times between July and August. Because of a scar on her back, researchers concluded it was the same female.

Researcher Marcus Chua said: "I was more than excited to see the Malayan tapir appear on my screen when checking the images after we retrieved them from the camera trap."

Unfortunately, "Only about 2,500 adult Malayan tapirs are estimated to be left in the wild," The Straits Times reported. Deforestation is a big reason because it's been cleared for development projects, agriculture, or mining.

Their dwindling numbers are a shame when these unique-looking creatures actually play a vital part in the ecosystem. According to One Earth, "Malayan tapirs eat more than 115 species of leaves, shoots, and fruit. With their pruning of the forest and seeds found in their droppings, tapirs act as gardeners of their ecosystem, helping more saplings and blossoms grow."

Even better, tapirs can spread three times more seeds in deforested regions, which can help forests recover more quickly.

Forests growing back more quickly is vital for humans as they play a pivotal role. The UN says the economic value of forests is estimated to be "$16.2 trillion annually" and "over 1.6 billion people depend on forests for timber, food, fuel, jobs, and shelter."

The Environmental Protection Agency also noted that forests absorb the polluting gases that warm the planet.

Animals that help the ecosystem must be protected. You can help by donating to climate causes that protect endangered species.

