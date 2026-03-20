Officials share before-and-after images of reservoirs as water nears record levels following drought

In response, measures to prevent flooding have been taken.

A procession of seven storms across southern Spain has come with a remarkable turnaround for Malaga's reservoirs.

Sur in English reported that the historic rainfall is filling key reservoirs that, in the not-so-distant past, were of great concern to locals. Several reservoirs are now at or near capacity, building on progress from last year.

The Guadalhorce Reservoir has exceeded its historical high, while the Guadalteba Reservoir is at 96% capacity and approaching full. In response, measures to prevent flooding have been taken, including opening sluice gates at reservoirs such as La Concepción to safely release water.

This swift change is striking, especially when comparing images from before and after the storms, showing a stark transformation from dry conditions to full reservoirs. As The Olive Press noted, La Viñuela has skyrocketed from under 11% full in early 2022 to almost 90% full now.

The drought affecting the region started in 2013, and reservoir levels tumbled approximately 5% each year. That troubled locals who were alarmed to see dried-up lakebeds and rough earth where water used to flow. La Viñuela was consequently dubbed "the puddle."

With the sudden change in fortunes, the region now has enough water in reserve to provide for the next five years or more of local supply and agriculture. That is a major boon for public health and for farmers who depend on water.

Globally, water scarcity is a growing concern. By 2050, the United Nations estimates that three in four people could be impacted by droughts. Already, many lack access to safe drinking water, and farmers and those who depend on them suffer during prolonged shortages.

For Malaga, the view looks much rosier than it did just a few seasons ago. Avocado and mango plantations no longer need to worry about the local water supply. In other parts of the valley, fruit farms are getting the necessary irrigation. Other impacts include powering hydroelectric plants to full energy generation capacity.

The recent storms and subsequent reservoir refills have provided a huge boost to the prognosis of the area. Given the lengthy drought that preceded them, locals would be wise not to count on them for too long.

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