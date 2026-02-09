Researchers issue warning over devastating threat to US agriculture: 'Could become much more common'

Even as some regions see more rainfall, rising global temperatures are putting crops at risk. Scientists warn that Europe and western North America could face more frequent and severe agricultural droughts in the coming decades, threatening both farmers and food supplies.

What's happening?

A new study from the University of Reading looked at soil moisture during growing seasons, when crops need water most. According to an article in Phys.org, the researchers found that warmer air dries soil faster than rainfall can replace it. This creates drought conditions even in areas that see increased precipitation.

The research used climate data and computer models to map regions most vulnerable to drying soils. Western Europe, central Europe, western North America, northern South America, and southern Africa emerged as hotspots for agricultural droughts.

"Climate change is heating the air, which makes more water evaporate from soil and plants. This dries out fields even when more rain falls, especially during spring in Europe and North America," said Reading professor Emily Black, the study's lead author.

Why is this increase in droughts concerning?

Farmers are facing more unpredictable growing seasons as a result of increased droughts, and the effects are already showing up in food prices and local economies. Communities that rely on these regions for fresh produce or staple crops may experience shortages or higher prices, even when rainfall appears normal.

Recent European droughts in 2003, 2010, and 2018 show how quickly dry spring or early summer conditions can translate into months of water-stressed crops. As Black noted, these patterns mean "agricultural droughts could become much more common this century in regions that grow much of the world's food."

"Farmers will need crops that can survive drought and better ways to manage water supplies," she added.

What's being done about this increase in droughts and its effect on crops?

Governments and agricultural agencies are expanding support for water-saving practices and drought resilience. In the European Union, draft plans under the Common Agricultural Policy would offer subsidies for water-saving measures like drought-resistant crops and precision irrigation systems, while programs in the U.S. and Australia provide funding and resources to help farmers manage water more effectively.

On the ground, farmers are adopting methods that help crops better survive dry conditions. Techniques that improve the soil's ability to retain moisture, such as mulching and crop cover, combined with more efficient irrigation systems and planning tools, allow fields to make the most of limited water. Research and programs developing drought-tolerant crop varieties are also helping growers maintain yields despite rising temperatures.

