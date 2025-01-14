Meet the 13-year-old girl set to change the world with her courageous stand: 'My rights as a child ... are at jeopardy'

One person's voice can help build a better future.

At just 13 years old, Madhvi Chittoor stands up for what she believes in: everyone's right to clean air, water, and soil. The young advocate from Arvada, Colorado, works to protect her community from pollution and create a healthier future for all, according to High Country News.

Her path to environmental protection started at age 5 when she watched a documentary about plastic waste harming birds and sea life on a Pacific Island. That moment led her to organize river cleanups and help pass laws in Colorado banning single-use plastic bags and styrofoam containers.

Now, Madhvi tackles a more significant challenge: protecting Aurora, Colorado's air and water quality. She recently spoke out against a proposed 166-well drilling project near the Aurora Reservoir, which supplies drinking water to residents. Her work brings attention to how industrial development affects community health, especially in areas where many families already experience economic challenges.

Working alongside her mother, Lalitha, who left her tech career to support her daughter's mission, Madhvi demonstrates how young people can create meaningful impact. She serves as the United Nations' youngest child adviser, helping define children's legal right to a healthy environment. She reviews environmental reports, writes to government officials, and speaks at public hearings.

Her efforts have already brought positive results. Thanks partly to her advocacy, Colorado now requires companies to analyze how their operations affect air quality, noise levels, water, wildlife, and nearby residents.

When regulators recently approved the Aurora project, Madhvi didn't give up. She continues pushing for stronger protections at each well site.

"My rights as a child for clean air, clean water, clean soil, clean food and great health are at jeopardy," Madhvi says. "Pollution knows no borders." Her dedication shows how one person's voice can help build a better future for everyone.

Madhvi plans to keep fighting for environmental protections while pursuing her other interests, including medicine and violin performance. Whether speaking to government officials or organizing community cleanups, she proves that age doesn't limit anyone's ability to create positive change.

