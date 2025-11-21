Officials enlist unexpected helpers for crucial task on overgrown island: 'It's a win-win'

"Now this is news."

A recent TikTok video from CBS Evening News is capturing the attention of viewers online with a surprisingly simple but effective solution to a common environmental headache.

Maclellan Island in Tennessee has been overrun by invasive plants like honeysuckle and English Ivy, and no matter how many times authorities tried to cut them back, the plants kept coming back.

Even controlled burns by the local fire department failed, leaving smoldering leaves behind instead of clearing the area.

In a creative twist, the fire chief suggested bringing in goats from a nearby petting zoo. The furry volunteers went straight to work munching through the dense vegetation, providing a natural and low-cost solution.

A resident interviewed in the video remarked, "It's a win-win," noting that the island had already begun to show signs of recovery.

Invasive plant species like honeysuckle and English ivy can be more than just unsightly; they can disrupt local ecosystems by crowding out native plants, reducing biodiversity, and making it harder for pollinators to thrive.

For homeowners, invasive plants are notoriously difficult to remove, just like on Maclellan Island, often requiring repeated effort, chemical treatments, or costly landscaping services.

Switching to native plants for landscaping offers a host of benefits.

Native plant lawns and gardens save time and money on maintenance, reduce water usage, and create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits humans by supporting the food supply.

Eco-friendly, low-maintenance alternatives include planting native flowers and grasses, using clover or buffalo grass, and even incorporating xeriscaping techniques.

Even partial lawn replacements can help homeowners reap these environmental and financial advantages while creating a more resilient and sustainable yard.

Maclellan Island's goat-powered cleanup is a reminder of how simple, natural solutions can make a real difference.

Whether it's enlisting farm animals or planting native species at home, embracing eco-friendly approaches can protect ecosystems, support pollinators, and reduce the headaches associated with invasive plants, all while making outdoor spaces more beautiful and sustainable.

Commenters were buzzing about the initiative on Maclellan Island. One wrote, "Now this is news," while another noted, "The takeaway is let nature do its thing."

