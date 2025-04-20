Trespassers face major penalties after illegal operation uncovered in protected forest: 'They will be brought to justice'

The National Forestry Authority apprehended a group suspected of illegal forest activities in Uganda's Mabira Central Forest Reserve.

According to local reports, the men were accused of various illegal activities, including logging, timber dealing, and charcoal production.

James Mununa, the NFA's enforcement coordinator, told PML Daily, a local outlet: "Our team has made significant strides in stopping forest destruction in Mabira. We are committed to protecting the forest and ensuring that those involved in these illegal acts face justice."

Mabira Central Forest Reserve is considered a key biodiversity area by Key Biodiversity Areas, as it is home to several endangered species, including Nahan's francolin and the moon shrew. Nahan's francolin acts as both predator and prey in forest areas. Its omnivorous diet helps with seed dispersal, Edge of Existence explains. Similarly, moon shrews keep insect populations in check while offering a food source for several predators.

Deforestation caused by legal and illegal activity is a major problem worldwide, especially in developing nations. Land clearance for livestock rearing is the biggest culprit globally, equivalent to losing 16 million trees per day, per Earth.org, but a significant portion of the global timber supply comes from illegal logging. In fact, it is the third most lucrative form of criminal activity in the world. The World Wildlife Fund reports that $50 billion to $150 billion is made from illicit logging each year; only counterfeiting and drugs generate more revenue.

The NFA's crackdown on illegal deforestation activities in Mabira represents an important part of the nation's commitment to protecting its forests and reaching its climate goals, including a 24.7% reduction in emissions by 2030, per the NDC Partnership.

Aldon Walukamba, director of public relations for the NFA, promised to continue to pursue justice at the highest levels, telling PML Daily: "We are now tracking other accomplices, including businessmen, politicians, and government workers who are funding these operations. They will be brought to justice."

