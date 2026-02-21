Teacher files lawsuit against school district after nightmare discovery in classroom: 'That is disgusting'

A teacher is suing her district, alleging that it failed to address a mouse infestation that led to her contracting Lyme disease.

What's happening?

Boise School District teacher Michelle Chung told CBS2 that she first noticed the mice shortly after starting her job at West Junior High in 2019. She said she made multiple complaints to the school principal about mouse droppings in the classroom, ​​kitchen, food, and ovens, but little was done, and the problem got worse during coronavirus-related shutdowns.

She eventually went to human resources and the superintendent. She also funded her own investigation, which ultimately labeled her classroom as "diseased."

During the same time, she discovered she had Lyme disease, and she said she contracted it after being bitten by ticks that entered the classroom on mice. She said she has spent more than $80,000 on treatments.

According to CBS2, Chung is on paid administrative leave, as the district has accused her of damaging school property for unscrewing the back of a stove to check for mouse droppings and for allegedly stealing a piece of paper from her classroom door.

Why is this story concerning?

As another commenter pointed out, it may be difficult for Chung to prove a connection between her Lyme disease diagnosis and the mouse infestation. However, mice — primarily white-footed mice — are primary carriers of the bacteria that cause Lyme disease, and they are present in the Boise area. Ticks become infected with Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria after feeding on a mouse and pass it on to humans when they bite them.

With early treatment, Lyme disease is highly curable. However, if diagnosis or treatment is missed, it can progress into a more serious chronic illness that often includes arthritis in large joints.

As the planet warms, experts have warned that disease-spreading ticks are expanding their ranges and becoming active for longer seasons, putting more people at risk of Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases.

One study, for instance, found that the Canadian provinces of Québec and Manitoba have experienced spikes in Lyme disease risk in recent years as ticks have begun to thrive in northern areas.

What's being done about Lyme disease?

One of the best ways to prevent Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases is to avoid getting bitten. It's best to avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass or leaf litter, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency also recommended walking near the center of trails and treating gear and clothing with 0.5% permethrin.

Meanwhile, scientists are developing a medication for people that could help repel ticks. The chewable tablets are similar to what we already give our dogs for tick prevention.

