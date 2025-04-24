Scientists stunned after using special trap to capture species for the first time in 73 years: 'Easily distinguished'

"This study represents the only record of the species apart from the holotype [collected in 1951]."

Scientists in India were stunned after collecting the first scientific specimen of a moth species in 73 years.

According to the Miami Herald, researchers working in Kerala, India, in 2024 set up a light trap, in which they shone a bright light onto a piece of loose fabric. In doing so, they caught a Lymantria kanara, a species that had only been documented once before in 1951.

"This study represents the only record of the species apart from the holotype (primary specimen)" collected in 1951, according to the study published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa in March.

Lymantria kanara's wingspan is about 1.4 inches across, according to the Herald, and it's covered in "long and thick" comb-like hairs that give it a fluffy appearance, per the study. Their bodies are covered with "pale pinkish hairs," while their legs feature light brown hairs.

Capturing the male moth allowed researchers to document its genitalia, giving them insight they did not previously have.

"Lymantria kanara can be easily distinguished from (related species) by the presence of long and dense brown (comb-like) antennae," wrote the researchers.

Finding new or previously thought to be lost species is a crucial area of study. It gives us a greater understanding of the world we inhabit. Although it is unclear exactly what characteristics the Lymantria kanara may have, moths can be important as pollinators — an example of a function that species can have that provides benefits to humans and ecosystems.

Rediscovery of species can also, in many cases, provide us further motivation to ensure their safety and protection. Conservation efforts have helped us to find animals previously thought to be extinct or highly endangered.

For example, the rare schiribilla delle Galápagos bird has been documented for the first time in almost 200 years. Meanwhile, farmers in Australia found a near-extinct Masters' snake for the first time in several decades.

Through continued study and conservation efforts, we can protect ecosystems and try to ensure that species are not wiped from the face of the Earth.

