State governor makes devastating decision that could have permanent consequences: 'One of the largest setbacks ... in decades'

With the project abruptly canceled, the state could lose out on over $1.5 billion in unspent funding from the oil spill settlement.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry canceled an ongoing project that would have restored wetlands destroyed by the changing climate and human development.

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement had already funded the project to restore disappearing land along the state's coast.

What's happening?

As the Associated Press reported, Landry called off the $3 billion Gulf coastline repair, claiming that it threatened local culture.

The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project had already begun and was supposed to rebuild approximately 20 square miles of land in Southeast Louisiana. The land has been deteriorating because of climate-related issues, such as rising sea levels and increased erosion.

"It is going to result in one of the largest setbacks for our coast and the protection of our communities in decades," former U.S. Rep. Garret Graves said, per the AP.

Why are coastline restoration projects important?

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a football field-sized piece of land is lost every 100 minutes in Louisiana. The state has lost over 2,000 square miles of land in the past 100 years.

The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project was a science-backed, data-driven restoration plan that would have diverted sediment-filled waters from the Mississippi River to restore wetland areas. The project also allocated funds to support the local oyster industry.

Critics of the governor's decision believe the project cancellation was a political move, saying that neither the need for urgent action nor the science has changed since it was approved. The plan was extensively studied and received bipartisan support.

What's being done to protect coastlines?

State government funding cuts are halting climate action and putting people's lives and livelihoods as well as wildlife habitats at risk.

Rising sea levels and eroding coastlines displace people from their homes and collapse local economies. States have a responsibility to protect their lands and residents from the impacts of natural disasters and to be proactive in mitigating risks.

Meanwhile, calling off science-driven environmental protections without reasonable cause will likely result in state governments incurring more expenses in the long run.

Fortunately, there are many pro-environment officials who are still pushing for coastline protections, especially as global weather patterns become increasingly harsh. Innovative builders have also been developing solutions, such as floating homes, to adapt to rising sea levels.

At the local level, organizations and individuals are stepping up to protect their communities from coastal erosion and dangerous tides.

One of the best ways to help curb these issues is to reduce your contribution to planet-warming pollution and encourage others to do the same. Setting an example with simple daily switches, such as biking instead of driving and eating more plant-based foods, can create ripple effects and raise public awareness about climate threats.

