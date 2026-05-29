Loose pet kangaroo puts Texas police on alert: '[Do not] box the kangaroo'

"No further hopping through city limits"

A loose kangaroo turned a routine police alert into one of the strangest public safety notices of the day.

Authorities in Elmendorf, a city southeast of San Antonio, Texas, warned residents Wednesday not to approach the escaped animal — and, in perhaps the most memorable line of the day, not to "box the kangaroo."

The Elmendorf Police Department said officers were dealing with the loose kangaroo Wednesday afternoon, describing the situation as another "check off the city's bingo card."

ABC 13 reported that the department worked with a Game Warden and Texas Parks & Wildlife to safely find the animal.

Officials urged the public to keep their distance and avoid trying to catch it themselves, noting that even animals often viewed as gentle herbivores can become unpredictable when stressed.

Later that day, police said the kangaroo was safely recovered and "taken into custody."

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They added that "no further hopping through city limits" was expected.

Officials did not explain where the kangaroo came from or how it escaped, though Texas law does allow people to own kangaroos.

Photos shared by police showed the animal standing in a field among cactus plants.

Unusual animal encounters in neighborhoods are often linked to the private ownership of exotic animals outside their natural habitats.

When nonnative animals escape, they can create road hazards for drivers, put children or pets at risk, and force police and wildlife agencies to divert time and resources to resolve the situation.

A kangaroo, loose in an unfamiliar environment, can become frightened, dehydrated, injured, or cornered by well-meaning people trying to help, increasing the risk of harm to both the animal and the public.

Animals adapted to specific ecosystems do not necessarily do well when kept in backyards, pens, or residential areas.

Owning exotic animals comes with responsibilities, including secure containment, contingency plans, and consideration of the public impact when something goes wrong.

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