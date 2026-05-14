At over 23 feet, 'The Baroness' rewrites the record books as the longest wild snake ever measured

"There are still wonders out there. This is one of them, and I don't think it's the last."

A massive reticulated python in Indonesia has earned the Guinness World Records title of the longest verifiably measured wild snake on Earth. But the most remarkable part of her story may be that she survived long enough to get it.

Known as Ibu Baron, or "The Baroness," her new distinction could help protect her from the fate many giant snakes don't escape.

According to The Brighter Side of News, Ibu Baron was documented in South Sulawesi on January 18 at 23 feet, 8 inches long. She weighed 213 pounds on an empty stomach. Guinness later confirmed her as the longest verifiably measured wild snake in the world.

Explorer and natural history photographer Radu Frentiu traveled with wildlife guide and conservationist Diaz Nugraha to document the python. They used a surveyor's tape to trace her body's curves and weighed her on scales usually used for heavy rice bags.

Even with the new record, both Frentiu and Guinness noted that measuring a living snake is far from exact. Ibu Baron was measured without sedation, so her muscles were still active, and her "true" length may be greater. The Brighter Side noted that snakes are notoriously difficult to measure consistently because their bodies are flexible and constantly shifting.

"I had never seen a snake this big," Frentiu said. "There are still wonders out there. This is one of them, and I don't think it's the last."

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Still, the record stands as a rare case of a giant wild python being carefully documented while alive. That alone makes Ibu Baron unusual.

Frentiu said giant snakes often become status symbols and then disappear or face harm. Large pythons can prey on livestock and, in rare cases, people, so fear often shapes what happens to them next.

That tension is becoming more significant as habitat loss and shrinking prey populations push wildlife closer to human settlements. Nugraha said sightings of giant snakes appear to be increasing as natural food sources become harder to find. For nearby communities, that can mean more conflict with wildlife. For ecosystems, it can mean losing major predators that still play an important role in nature.

Local conservationist Budi Purwanto spared the Baroness by taking custody of her and creating a basic shelter on his property. She now lives there with several other rescued snakes.

According to Frentiu, releasing a snake of her size back into the same area would be risky because of limited prey and nearby villages. Keeping her safe in captivity may be the best option for now.

The people involved also hope the Guinness recognition can do more than just bring giant snakes social and economic value beyond recognition. As The Brighter Side explained, Frentiu pointed to herpetological tourism — travel centered on reptiles and amphibians — as one possible way communities could benefit from protecting these animals rather than killing them.

"It can give this animal importance and hopefully value," he added. "It can empower local communities to look after these animals and view them as a resource for the long-term."

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