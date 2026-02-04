Experts push back on concerning proposal for new tourist attraction: 'We keep hearing'

A court will have the final say.

Conservationists have warned that a night safari proposed by a regional government will threaten one of the most ecologically important nature reserves in Lucknow, India.

What's happening?

As Mongabay reported, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to open the safari in the Kukrail Reserve Forest, one of the last remaining green spaces in a rapidly growing city.

The project would include tourist attractions such as an art gallery and a 7D theater, while Outlook Traveller noted it would feature nature trails, bamboo huts, a children's park, and visitor facilities, including a cafeteria, toilets, and parking lots.

It's been touted as an eco-tourism development by officials, but environmentalists and scientists say it could cause untold damage to sensitive ecosystems and the many animals that call them home, including endangered species.

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, passed in 2023, allows projects like safaris and zoos in forest areas without a prior environmental impact assessment, which would have been required in the mid-2000s.

Mongabay explained that the approval of safaris in these fragile ecosystems is, however, being challenged in the Supreme Court.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

"We keep hearing about 'eco-tourism,' but there's nothing 'eco' about cutting down 1,500 trees or displacing the wildlife that makes this place so special," Bhawna Tanwar, a member of the youth-led climate group There Is No Earth B, told Mongabay.

Why is the night safari concerning?

As Mongabay explained, the massive project would disrupt the rich biodiversity of the forest reserve and critical habitat for numerous bird and reptile species.

Down To Earth reported that, according to new research published in the journal Herpetological Conservation and Biology, nearly 40 different amphibians and reptiles — such as frogs, turtles, and crocodiles — live in Kukrail.

Seven of them, including the Ganges soft-shelled turtle, yellow monitor, and red sand boa, have been classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.

Kukrail is also home to one of India's most important gharial rehabilitation and breeding centers, which is vital to the survival of these critically endangered crocodiles.

Down To Earth called the forest reserve "Lucknow's last green lung," as it provides critical ecosystem services such as air purification, carbon removal, temperature regulation, flood prevention, and acts as a noise buffer. It also gives people an escape from the city, allowing them to destress and reconnect with themselves and the natural world.

Transforming part of Kukrail into a tourist attraction would benefit the city economically and offer visitors a new wildlife experience, but at the expense of the ecosystem and public well-being.

Down To Earth added that the government has also planned to relocate the city's zoo into the forest, which will require even more land, infrastructure, and habitat disruption.

What's being done to protect the forest?

Mongabay reported that the Supreme Court will have the final say on Kukrail's fate, and cases related to the project are still pending.

There Is No Earth B has launched a campaign urging the government to halt construction and has sent a letter to the Central Empowered Committee, a Supreme Court-created body that serves as a watchdog for environmental issues.

Supporting conservation groups and raising concerns with elected officials about projects that will affect natural areas can ensure ecosystems remain healthy and protected for generations to come.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.