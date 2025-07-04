Officials lay out bold plans for major US coastal region: 'I know firsthand how important [it] is'

A new plan to protect and restore the Long Island Sound has just been signed, and it's set to keep this 1,300 square miles of water and shore a thriving, healthy waterway.

New York, Connecticut, and the EPA recently celebrated 40 years of the Long Island Sound Partnership and have signed a new 10-year plan to continue strengthening this area, an article by the New Haven Register reported.

The new plan focuses on four goals: "clean waters and healthy watersheds; thriving habitats and abundant wildlife; sustainable and resilient communities; and an informed and engaged public," per the New Haven Register. The new plan also includes the construction of a 100-foot buffer across the majority of the Sound to prevent stormwater runoff and protect native habitats.

Elsewhere in the U.S., efforts to revitalize waterways are proving to be an effective measure in protecting ecosystems and communities. A lake in Michigan was nearly dried up for half a decade, but through community planning and rebuilding, it is now on the way to being a flowing, healthy waterway once again.

The Long Island Sound Partnership's previous efforts have led to the Sound's overwhelmingly high grades by a nonprofit assessing the water. Still, with the unpredictability of weather or natural disasters, continuous efforts to protect the water are key.

"Having grown up on Long Island and later a co-chair of the Long Island Sound Caucus in Congress, I know firsthand how important the Sound is to residents," EPA administrator Lee Zeldin said, per the Register. "Bipartisan efforts have ensured the Long Island Sound program has had the adequate funding needed to fulfill its mission."

By ensuring the stability of the Long Island Sound, native plants and animals can continue to thrive — which can help maintain adequate water and food supply for the surrounding communities.

The efforts continuing to be made in the Long Island Sound highlight the importance of voting for pro-climate candidates and getting involved in climate action in your area.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.