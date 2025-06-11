  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials celebrate return of crucial waterway 5 years after near-catastrophe: You could hear the water ... just roaring'

The process took a little longer than expected, but five years and about $12 million in government grants later, a celebration is finally warranted.

by Mandela Namaste
The process took a little longer than expected, but five years and about $12 million in government grants later, a celebration is finally warranted.

Photo Credit: iStock

After half a decade of staring at a barren canal where a lake once was, a small Michigan community is finally beginning to restore its once-flourishing waterway, according to WCMU

As if the United States weren't dealing with enough problems in May 2020, a historic rainfall in Central Michigan caused spillover from several dams, including those in Edenville and Sanford, quickly leading to their collapse. This caused evacuations of local towns (thankfully, no one was harmed), and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered investigations into both the incidents and the dams' owner, a private citizen. 

Meanwhile, the dam in the town of Forest Lake got slammed with so much rain during this period that its spillway was fully hemorrhaging water. 

"You could hear the water going down the spillway, roar, just roaring," said Alyce Oertel, a longtime area resident. 

Thankfully, the Forest Lake dam held. But the spillway had been reduced to rubble, and once the lake's levels receded post-flooding, the government "kept the lake seven to eight feet below its normal level as they worked to figure out a plan." 

"It would create such a danger that if we ever did get a second rain like that, we would not be able to deliver the water downstream," said Forest Lake Property Owners Association president Vito Manzella.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Instead, the community focused on first rebuilding the spillway before raising the lake back to its pre-flooding levels. The process took a little longer than expected, but five years and about $12 million in government grants later, a celebration is finally warranted. 

If recent predictions proved true, the lake was expected to return in full force by Memorial Day Weekend. This is great news, not just for Forest Lake but for members of any community, wondering if and how they will be able to bounce back from climate calamities as they become more common and dangerous. 

"Anytime you set a goal and achieve it's a good thing, right?" Manzella said. "People are in good spirits and we're all looking forward to getting this lake back."

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x