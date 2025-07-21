  • Outdoors Outdoors

Forest guard stunned after snapping photo of creature not seen in years — here's what happened

by Sarah Winfrey
Long-billed vultures have been spotted in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh years after they were thought to have left the Barwani area, according to Bharat National. 

A forest guard thought he heard the birds, then spotted one and snapped a photo on his mobile phone. He didn't quite believe his own eyes, so he sent the photo to an expert for verification. They verified that he had, in fact, seen a bird that is considered to be on the verge of extinction. 

Officials in India are excited because these scavenging birds play a key role in maintaining ecological balance. More species means more biodiversity, and that's always a good thing. 

According to the U.S. National Park Service, biodiversity makes all life more resilient. More species can help regulate diseases, increase and maintain the food supply, and contribute to overall well-being for people and for other animals, too. 

This is why it's important that we learn to manage the environment around us well. When we do that, more species thrive, and that impacts each one of us. Wildcams explains that using tools like trail cameras can help us observe, track, and understand wildlife without having to interfere with their daily activities. They can help us be responsible stewards of the natural gifts we've been given without having a direct impact on plants and animals. 

Experts have used trail cameras in the past to catch glimpses of elusive species. They know these species are out there, but they don't see them often; the cameras help verify that they are alive and well. They have also helped us see animals that may be large or otherwise dangerous to track most of the time.

Understanding climate issues can help us rejoice when creatures like these vultures in India are spotted. It can also help us to do all we can to promote their ongoing existence and thriving. 

