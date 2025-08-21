Officials issue warning after residents spot wolf behaving strangely: 'Once it gets to that point, it's almost too late'

"You get an animal that gets bold, more aggressive, and starts approaching people."

A lone wolf was spotted wandering alone on a Canadian highway.

What's happening?

Multiple people in Kananaskis Country in Alberta spotted a gray wolf strolling the streets, seemingly unconcerned by passersby, according to the CBC.

The outlet suggested that the wolf, which was seen visiting campgrounds and wandering by roadsides, had become "acclimated to the presence of humans."

Wolves tend to avoid people, yet this one didn't appear to react to traffic or wildlife photographers.

"While we cannot confirm what has caused this behavior, the wolf may have accessed or received human food or rewards from the public, potentially leading to it becoming food-conditioned," Ministry of Forestry and Parks press secretary Neil Singh told CBC News.

Why is this wolf's unbothered attitude so concerning?

When wild animals get close to humans instead of keeping to themselves, the primary concern is that someone could get harmed. "You get an animal that gets bold, more aggressive, and starts approaching people … once it gets to that point, it's almost too late," Singh said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Though these animals can look cute or comical in areas where they don't belong — busy highways, town centers, and people's yards — it's often a sign that something has gone wrong.

Encounters between animals and humans seem to be on the rise as human populations grow and destroy habitats. Feeding wild animals often makes them reliant on the food that people provide instead of their natural instincts.

What's being done about the wolf sightings?

Conservation officers and Alberta Parks staff have been keeping an eye on the lone wolf and using aversive conditioning methods to deter it from getting too close to people.

This may include using a sound or smell that the wolf finds unpleasant to keep it from approaching anyone.

Sadly, once wild animals get confident around people, authorities have to relocate or euthanize them for safety.

Though feeding or getting close to a wolf may be tempting, it poses an immediate threat to your life and the life of the wolf, so it's best to admire these creatures from afar.

If you do spot a wolf or another wild animal somewhere unexpected, stay away from it and get in contact with wildlife professionals to keep everyone safe.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



