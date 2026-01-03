Officials share stunning before-and-after images after transforming land: 'A safer and stronger ... way'

"This was a long process with many moving parts."

Officials in Warren County, New Jersey, celebrated the completion of a crucial reconstruction project after a storm destroyed a key road.

The county Department of Public Safety announced Lommason Glen Road had reopened. The half-mile area was destroyed in a storm that caused severe flooding in July 2023.

At the beginning of the process, the team removed and cleared fallen trees. It also repaired a portion of a damaged bridge and built a retaining wall to stabilize a river bank and improve water flow. The main portion of the efforts involved remaking the destroyed road, including numerous "safety improvements."

Resiliency adjustments included adding vegetated soil stabilization material and installing cross drains to support the Buckhorn Creek tributary and prevent soil erosion.

The endeavor required the cooperation of experts, including county staff, engineers, and contractors, who worked together to rebuild the road and clean up the damaged area.

Throughout the project, they worked with the state Department of Environmental Protection to preserve the natural landscape and ensure the safety of native animals. Officials emphasized the positive impact the reconstruction project has already had on the area. Repositioning the stream to its original course, for example, led to the formation of vital pools that support local wildlife.

"All work was performed with sensitivity to threatened and endangered species in the area, with a herpetologist visiting daily to ensure turtles did not enter the work zone. We also adhered to seasonal time restrictions for work in the stream to protect native brook trout," Warren County Public Works Director Emily A. Hammer said.

Restoration projects such as this one play a crucial role in reversing habitat destruction and preserving biodiversity. This particular undertaking not only fixed a roadway but also improved a waterway that supports local plants and animals.

"This was a long process with many moving parts, and our county staff, the engineers, and the contractors have all worked together to ensure that this massive reconstruction project delivered a safer and stronger road way for the residents of Warren County," Commissioner Director Jason J. Sarnoski said.

