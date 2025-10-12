Expert issues warning over major crisis in local creek: 'This is kind of the canary in the coal mine'

A Montana creek has completely dried up, according to KPAX, leaving behind crayfish skeletons and threatening an entire generation of fish and invertebrates. Radd Icenoggle, a Lolo resident with a background in wildlife biology, has documented the alarming transformation of Lolo Creek as drought conditions intensified this year.

The stretch between Highway 93 and the Bitterroot River has turned into a dusty creek bed. Icenoggle fears the kind of ecological damage that goes well beyond the immediate area, warning that "this is kind of the canary in the coal mine" for drought impacts throughout the region.

What's happening?

Lolo Creek normally experiences low flows during August and September, but this year's drought pushed the waterway past its breaking point. The creek bed went completely dry, stranding fish and other aquatic creatures.

Icenoggle has walked the dried creek bed with his camera, capturing the reality of the situation. "This whole section of stream, maybe there's an entire generation of fish lost, invertebrates lost," he told MTN News. The crayfish skeleton he initially observed has since disappeared, highlighting the ecosystem collapse in affected areas.

Why is this drought important?

Rising global temperatures and shifting long-term weather patterns deplete water supplies, making droughts more frequent and severe. Scientists agree that human activity is ramping up extreme weather events, making them more powerful and dangerous to communities across the world.

The creek's disappearance threatens the wider ecosystem in several ways. Fish must search for new habitats or perish, while the loss of cooling water affects downstream temperatures in the Bitterroot River. The compressed dry cycle also suggests an unnatural pattern that could spread to other vital waterways.

"Well, now, where do those fish go, you know, are they traveling, trying to find another stream? Is it just tough luck?" Icenoggle wondered, per KPAX.

Droughts also increase wildfire risk and agricultural losses, compounding the challenges communities face.

What's being done about Montana's drought?

Members of the Lolo community have rescued river creatures by the bucket when possible, though Icenoggle acknowledged the limited impact of these individual efforts. He advocates for collective action instead, urging the community to readdress how it uses the watershed.

Understanding critical climate issues helps communities prepare for future challenges, and everyday actions can help reduce the pollution that drives temperature increases. Switching to electric vehicles cuts down on harmful carbon pollution, and installing solar panels reduces our reliance on dirty energy sources. Trying to reduce water waste during drought conditions preserves precious resources for ecosystems and communities alike.

