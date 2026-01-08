Officials issue warning after fragile creatures found stranded in unusual areas: 'A community wide effort'

If you've ever vacationed at Fort Myers Beach in Florida, you may have been lucky enough to spot a loggerhead sea turtle. However, state officials warn that these fragile creatures are facing a preventable dilemma — and that a major threat stems from activity in people's homes.

What's happening?

Even though this season Fort Myers recorded the second-largest number of loggerhead sea turtle nests on record at 113, this summer brought heartbreak as 31 nests failed to hatch because of water intrusion, according to the Fort Myers Beach Observer and Bulletin.

"Those nests didn't do well. There were significant areas of pooling," said Eve Haverfield, founder of Turtle Time, a state-licensed organization for monitoring sea turtle activity.

Then, more than one-third of the sea turtle hatchlings that left their nests became disoriented. Instead of making their way into Gulf waters, these hatchlings ended up stranded in sewer drains, swimming pools, and electrical rooms — resulting in near-certain death from dehydration, starvation, predation, and run-ins with vehicles.

The primary reason for their disorientation? Light pollution.

Haverfield told the Beach Observer and Bulletin that Fort Myers has a lighting code aimed at protecting vulnerable species, but violations are common.

Why is this important?

Loggerheads are threatened in the United States, and biodiversity loss can destabilize food systems and wreak havoc on ocean health.

"Since humans rely on the ocean for food, oxygen, and climate regulation, protecting loggerheads is ultimately about protecting ourselves," explained Loggerhead Marinelife Center, a nonprofit organization and sea turtle rehabilitation facility.

In Florida, a booming ecotourism sector is part of an industry that generates hundreds of billions of dollars annually for the Sunshine State. In 2024, tourism produced $2,000 in tax savings for each household, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Loggerhead sea turtles are an adorable attraction for eco-minded travelers, though activities must be managed sustainably and responsibly.

What's being done about this?

A beach renourishment project to fight against erosion and rising tides is behind schedule, but it should help keep more nests out of harm's way when completed.

Meanwhile, Turtle Time is teaming up with local officials to educate visitors and residents about lighting regulations, which Haverfield described as "economically advantageous." That's because the prescribed amber LED lights are more cost-effective than traditional lighting.

"It's a win-win situation," Haverfield told the Observer and Bulletin. Outdoor lights should also be off after 9 p.m. during turtle season, and buildings should close their drapes and curtains.

"At the end of the day, we are all community partners working toward positive outcomes for our sea turtles. We share this beautiful island with the turtles, and we want successful hatchings and proper orientation. We see this as a communitywide effort," added town manager Will McKannay.

