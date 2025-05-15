  • Outdoors Outdoors

Homeowner stunned after spotting unexpected visitor resting in garden: 'Even my dogs leave 'em alone'

by Christine Dulion
One Reddit user's surprise garden guest is earning much-deserved props from community members in the r/gardening subreddit, proving that letting nature do its thing can have big benefits.

The photo shows a lizard climbing the side of a planter bag. "Friends or foes?" the original poster asked, unsure whether the lizard is helping or harming their outdoor space.

The gardening community quickly chimed in with help. Some commenters identified the little green guy as a Texas tree lizard, also known as a Texas spiny lizard. And the consensus in the comments is that it's definitely a friend. 

"Lizards are friends. Free, organic pest control," one user commented. Others noted their knack for maintaining healthy environments, with perks like controlling the spread of Lyme disease by eating ticks.

Having lizards in your garden not only provides some natural pest control, as they eat all sorts of bugs, as well as pesky leaf-eaters like slugs, it's also a sign that your garden is thriving.

Since lizards are sensitive to chemicals and pollution, their presence is a good indicator that the plants and food growing in your garden are in healthy shape.

Planting native species is an excellent way to attract these friendly garden residents, and you can make the habitat even more supportive by using mulch, providing a water source, and giving lizards space to hide and rocks to sun themselves on.

Not only does rewilding your yard with native species save homeowners time and money, it also helps support local ecosystems.

By upgrading your lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or using money-saving techniques like xeriscaping, you also create pollinator-friendly spaces that support our food supply. Even a partial switch from turf to native species can make a difference on your utility bill and the local environment.

People in the comments were overwhelmingly positive about the lizard's cameo in the original poster's yard. "My whole garden is protected by these dudes. Even my dogs leave em alone," one user commented. "Lizard bro! I have a couple of these guys in my front yard. Always fun to see them!" said another user.

