64 calves valued at $100K stolen in overnight farm heist

There were "two different stages of cattle in that barn, which leads you to believe that somebody directly involved in this industry is involved somehow."

A brazen late-night theft at a farm near Coldwater, Ohio, has left the region's cattle growers shaken after criminals made off with 64 Holstein steer calves in a single heist.

According to WHIO, the 13-week-old Holstein steer calves were valued at about $2,000 each. The theft came to light when the farm owner discovered signs of disturbance inside the barn.

The owner "noticed that there were cattle loose in his barn, noticed that there were several of them missing, and then a lot of his gates were moved," said Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman, per WHIO.

Investigators believe the suspects entered overnight and selectively took the older calves from a large barn while leaving the younger ones behind, a detail that suggests the crime was deliberate.

There were "two different stages of cattle in that barn, again, which leads you to believe that somebody directly involved in this industry is involved somehow," Timmerman said.

The search for the missing animals has expanded across the region and into Indiana, underscoring how seriously authorities are treating the case.

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For farmers, the impact goes far beyond a missing herd. A six-figure livestock loss can deal a significant financial blow, especially when the animals represent months of care, feed, and investment.

"We're talking well over a $100,000 investment that has gone in a matter of minutes," Timmerman added, per WHIO.

In the wake of the theft, growers in Mercer County and across the northern Miami Valley are considering adding cameras and upgrading security to better protect their barns and livestock. Yet these improvements come at a steep price, compounding the financial strain on farmers who are already working tirelessly to keep their operations afloat.

When livestock disappears overnight, the consequences are immediate: lost income, disrupted routines, and growing uncertainty for producers throughout the area. The incident has already prompted many farmers to rethink how they monitor and secure their properties.

"I don't know if this is somebody down on their luck trying to get ahead of the game or whether, at the end of the day, it doesn't matter — you're a thief," Timmerman said.

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