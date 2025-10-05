Fisherman sparks outrage after uncovering disturbing scene in local waterway: 'Should be banned'

There's nothing worse than seeing litter and trash ruin one of your favorite spots. One fisherman, No Net Fishing (@nonetwill) on TikTok, shared their frustrating experience with discarded trash at a local fishing spot.

"Do people trash out y'all's spots too?" he asked in the video, showing an entire walkway by the water that is full of litter.

The debris includes empty water bottles, fast-food beverage containers, empty cigarette boxes, and other waste. Most of the trash has been flattened out under the weight of people walking over it, indicating that the trash has been there for a while.

"And people wonder why they don't let people fish in certain spots," the original poster added in the caption.

Litter not only ruins public spaces for others to enjoy, but it can also negatively impact the environment.

Although most of the trash in the OP's video has been compacted, the loose pieces of trash could easily blow into and pollute the water with a strong gust of wind or heavy rain. Aquatic life can mistake the trash for food and ingest it, which could kill them.

The trash that has been stepped over and embedded into the soil is no better. Plastic trash deteriorates into microplastics over time, which contaminate the soil and impact the growth of plants.

Although the OP didn't create the trash, commenters suggested for the OP to be the change instead of being complacent.

"I carry a roll of garbage bags everywhere I go just for situations like that," one commenter shared. "If the fish ain't biting I always pick up at least a few bags of trash."

One Redditor picks up after her neighborhood, filling an entire garbage bag of trash in less than half an hour. Another Iowa City resident started a movement in her college town to pick up garbage and clean up the neighborhood.

You, too, can join local efforts to improve your community and environment, leaving the space better for the next person to enjoy.

"Those are the anglers that should be banned," another user commented.

"I just want nature beautiful," a third user wrote.

