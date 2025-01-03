Runner stops in their tracks after uncovering destructive scene in nearby ditch: 'I cannot wrap my head around why…'

Runner and environmentally conscious TikToker pepper steps (@pepper.steps) shared a post showcasing all the litter they found in a nearby ditch on a run. The video is part of a challenge they started in which they set a goal of picking up 83 pounds of trash.

As the creator finds and holds up random items, such as an animal jaw bone and license plate, they proclaim, "I cannot wrap my head around why someone would just chuck s*** out of their window." To help meet their 83-pound clean-up goal, the runner even has a scale to weigh their current load — which comes in at over 16 pounds.

The video also demonstrates how to safely clean up public areas. The creator uses "double bags for safety," wears gloves, and uses a grab tool instead of their hands. With so many unknown and potentially sharp objects like glass or needles, volunteer litter pickers must protect themselves while helping the environment. If working on the side of a road like the poster, it's also a good idea to wear a safety vest to be visible to drivers.

Trash thrown out of car windows or otherwise can endanger wildlife that may mistake plastic items for food and choke. Trash piles can also create hiding places for more dangerous vermin like rodents and snakes.

A once beautiful area can also depreciate, affecting nearby home prices. When you throw out useful items, that's less that gets recycled or upcycled for a greater purpose. Plus, according to Statista, it takes plastic as long as 500 years to break down in a landfill, where it creates planet-warming pollution and leaches toxins into the air and water.

If you're a runner or hiker, do your part to keep these beautiful places free of trash by bringing a daypack to hold containers and wrappers from snacks when hiking. Whether walking or driving in the area, take your trash and recycling home to place in proper bins, unless you see some along the way.

The do-gooding TikToker received plenty of praise and support from commenters.

Impressed by their safety tools, one person asked, "What equipment are you using for this? Brand of bags, grabby hand, gloves, etc. I'd love to start picking the litter up around my community."

"I hope you reuse bags as much as possible especially if you are double bagging," someone advised. "Btw you are adorable."

"Thank you for what you do," added another. "We need more of you in the world."

