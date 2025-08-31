Restaurant in China sparks outrage after putting bizarre 'cuddle' experience on menu: 'It's way too dangerous'

A restaurant in northern China is under fire for promoting "lion cub cuddles" alongside its dining options, drawing backlash from animal-welfare groups and regulators. Critics warn the practice is both dangerous and unethical, with one Weibo user writing: "They're putting profit above consumer safety — it's way too dangerous."

What's happening?

Wanhui, a restaurant in Taiyuan, the capital of Shanxi province about 300 miles southwest of Beijing, advertised a four-course afternoon menu priced at 1,192 yuan ($166) that included time with lion cubs.

Screenshots from the restaurant's profile on Dazhong Dianping — a popular Chinese listings app similar to Yelp — show diners holding and posing with the cubs.

Photos circulating online captured customers cradling the animals like house pets. One reviewer wrote: "I can pet a cute little lion in a small shop! It's called Simba, and looks so good. There are staff to guide you, so you don't have to worry about safety issues!"

While some influencers jumped at the chance to share selfies, most online reactions in China were sharply critical. Following the backlash, Chinese media reported that the Shanxi forestry and grasslands bureau launched an investigation, noting that this type of human-animal contact is prohibited.

Why is wildlife exploitation important?

Experts warn these encounters put both people and animals at risk, as even juvenile lions are strong enough to injure visitors. "Exploiting wild animals for selfies and marketing gimmicks is not only appallingly bad animal welfare, it's also potentially risky for customers," said Peter Li, China policy expert for Humane World for Animals.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Beyond immediate danger, public health experts warn that close contact with exotic animals increases the risk of zoonotic diseases — an issue that can ripple through entire communities, as seen during COVID-19. At the same time, treating wild animals as entertainment undermines conservation efforts needed to sustain healthy ecosystems.

What's being done about wildlife exploitation?

The Shanxi forestry and grasslands bureau confirmed it was investigating Wanhui, and advocacy groups urged enforcement of China's rules banning direct contact with wild animals.

For consumers, experts recommend avoiding venues that promote hands-on wildlife experiences and instead supporting accredited sanctuaries and zoos that follow no-contact standards. Sharing reliable information about the risks can also discourage businesses from using exotic animals as entertainment.

As outrage grows, advocates hope public pressure will push restaurants and attractions to abandon gimmicks and prioritize genuine animal care.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.