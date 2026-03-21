Experts issue warning over troubling shift in behavior of wild predators

A video captured a leopard wandering near a highway in India, causing concern among local residents.

What happened?

According to News 18, passersby witnessed a leopard on the NH-161 highway in Telangana. They recorded the creature as it jumped over a roadside fence, stepped onto the highway, and immediately panicked about the vehicles. The leopard then leaped back over the fence and fled into the forest.

The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) shared the footage on the social platform X:

A leopard was spotted in Telangana's Medak district on Monday, February 9, this is the latest incident of a leopard being spotted in the state.



The animal was spotted crossing road on National Highway 161 in Alladurg village. Passers by shared a video of the incident on social… pic.twitter.com/hf2Hqq2XEa — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 10, 2026

The video has since gone viral, sparking fear among local residents about their safety and debate over why the leopard was so close to a populated area.

This isn't an isolated event. Sightings of leopards and tigers around farmlands, villages, and highways in the area are increasingly common.

In fact, at the same time as the leopard sighting, a Royal Bengal tiger was wandering through the area and had killed several calves and cows.

Why is this news concerning?

It's become all too common to find wild animals in heavily populated areas, suggesting they're migrating toward human populations.

However, the truth is that wildlife isn't coming into human spaces; population growth and the constant construction of new roads, towns, and neighborhoods mean that people are encroaching on wildlife habitats.

As human populations expand, forests and other natural habitats are destroyed, resulting in wildlife running out of natural resources. When that occurs, they naturally come into areas where more resources might be available, often leading them to wander around neighborhoods and towns. In some cases, the animals might find themselves farther from civilization but still in areas they've never set foot in before.

On top of habitat loss, leopards and tigers have seen a significant decline in prey in forests, meaning there is far less food. This can lead them to farmlands and residential areas where domestic animals, such as cows, goats, pigs, and dogs, become meals.

By coming so far into human habitats, the risk of human-wildlife encounters also increases. This may make people more likely to kill a leopard or tiger on sight, which contributes to population decline. Bengal tigers are already endangered, so any that die would put the species at greater risk.

Leopards and tigers are powerful enough to get to humans even in unexpected moments. In fact, a leopard attacked and severely injured a 12-year-old on a safari tour in India by jumping through an open window in the tour vehicle.

What can be done about leopards and tigers in India?

While restoring and conserving habitats for these creatures is the best option, some experts in the area believe the government should restore food availability within the forests so wildlife stays there. Others believe relocating these animals to wildlife sanctuaries is the better option.

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