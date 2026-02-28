  • Outdoors Outdoors

Residents alarmed after wild predators are spotted near homes: 'It's no longer safe walking out in the morning'

"The forest department needs to set up cages and camera traps immediately."

by Veronica Booth
Residents of Veerasagara village are distressed about the recent leopard sightings, as the animal has been killing pets and livestock.

Photo Credit: iStock

A village in India has been the location of many leopard sightings lately.

According to Saptashwa TV, village residents are concerned about the leopard sightings. The Veerasagara village residents in Nelamangala taluk have reported multiple leopard sightings over the last three months, particularly at night and early in the morning. 

People have spotted the big cat wandering through the village streets and moving closer to people's homes. Tragically, the wild animal has attacked pets, stray dogs, and livestock, killing many of them. CCTV footage of the leopard chasing a dog down the street fueled villagers' fears.

Many are saying they're scared to leave their homes, and having the cat roaming around is hurting their quality of life. They're keeping children and pets indoors at all times and are on the lookout for the big cat.

The concerns are compounded by officials' lack of action. Villagers have reported many sightings to forest officials, but there's been little response. People want the forest officials to set traps, enact a capture plan, or attempt to relocate the creature. 

This leopard is likely using the village as a hunting ground because there's a substantial overlap between its natural habitat and the village development. As people expand into leopard territory and forests shrink, the likelihood of encountering a wild animal increases. 

People in the Bajaj Nagar neighborhood of Jaipur, Rajasthan, experienced similar problems at the end of last year. There were multiple leopard sightings reported over a few days, striking fear into residents. 

Thankfully, no humans have been injured or killed by the animal. But villagers are worried that if officials don't take action soon, something awful will happen to one of the vulnerable residents. 

According to Saptashwa TV, one resident explained, "It's no longer safe walking out in the morning or even just heading out in the fields to go out."

They called for officials to take action, stating, "The forest department needs to set up cages and camera traps immediately before the leopard goes after a human."

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider