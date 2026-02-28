Residents alarmed after wild predators are spotted near homes: 'It's no longer safe walking out in the morning'

"The forest department needs to set up cages and camera traps immediately."

A village in India has been the location of many leopard sightings lately.

According to Saptashwa TV, village residents are concerned about the leopard sightings. The Veerasagara village residents in Nelamangala taluk have reported multiple leopard sightings over the last three months, particularly at night and early in the morning.

People have spotted the big cat wandering through the village streets and moving closer to people's homes. Tragically, the wild animal has attacked pets, stray dogs, and livestock, killing many of them. CCTV footage of the leopard chasing a dog down the street fueled villagers' fears.

Many are saying they're scared to leave their homes, and having the cat roaming around is hurting their quality of life. They're keeping children and pets indoors at all times and are on the lookout for the big cat.

The concerns are compounded by officials' lack of action. Villagers have reported many sightings to forest officials, but there's been little response. People want the forest officials to set traps, enact a capture plan, or attempt to relocate the creature.

This leopard is likely using the village as a hunting ground because there's a substantial overlap between its natural habitat and the village development. As people expand into leopard territory and forests shrink, the likelihood of encountering a wild animal increases.

People in the Bajaj Nagar neighborhood of Jaipur, Rajasthan, experienced similar problems at the end of last year. There were multiple leopard sightings reported over a few days, striking fear into residents.

Thankfully, no humans have been injured or killed by the animal. But villagers are worried that if officials don't take action soon, something awful will happen to one of the vulnerable residents.

According to Saptashwa TV, one resident explained, "It's no longer safe walking out in the morning or even just heading out in the fields to go out."

They called for officials to take action, stating, "The forest department needs to set up cages and camera traps immediately before the leopard goes after a human."

